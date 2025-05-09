Shelter dog trembles with fear – can rescuers get her to trust again?

Genesee County, Michigan - This dog lost her faith in humans. Then she was rescued – but the poor pooch was still absolutely terrified of the people who were trying to help her.

Ladybug the dog was completely terrified when she came to the shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hannahrenee2016

Ladybug, a Pit Bull mix, wandered the streets alone for days until she finally ended up at the animal shelter on April 12.

A local resident had caught the completely terrified dog after she had been spotted repeatedly in the area.

When she arrived at the shelter, it was immediately clear that this dog had been through something terrible, and shelter worker Hannah Peterson (27) recalls that she was "absolutely terrified."

Ladybug's fear was so great that she had to be carried from the car to the kennel. Her sad eyes spoke volumes – full of pain, mistrust, and broken hope. The helpers were devastated.

"It was heartbreaking to see how fearful and reserved she was," Peterson told Newsweek.

"We have scared dogs come through our facility all the time, but she was different. Her sweet, soulful eyes were truly begging for kindness and comfort. She looked almost as if she had given up and it was clear that someone had failed her in the past."