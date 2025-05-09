Elderly Golden Retriever tries to keep up with her younger sisters in touching footage

Michigan - Ginny the senior Golden Retriever dog is getting on in years, but she still loves to play with her energetic little siblings!

The sweet senior lives with her two much-younger sisters Georgia and Shelby, but she can't quite keep up with the whippersnappers anymore.

Georgia and Shelby, who are just three years old, are much faster, more agile, and have longer endurance than ten-year-old Ginny.

That doesn't stop the canine granny from joining in their wild games and giving it her all, however!

In a video on the TikTok page of the "pack," you can see how the two younger Goldens charge through the yard at lightning speed while Ginny scampers after them as fast as she can.

Even though Ginny can no longer keep up with the pace of the two younger four-legged friends, she still seems to enjoy the game very much, even when she briefly falls to the ground.

After that, however, Ginny seems to need a break and trots happily to her owner.