Elderly Golden Retriever tries to keep up with her younger sisters in touching footage
Michigan - Ginny the senior Golden Retriever dog is getting on in years, but she still loves to play with her energetic little siblings!
The sweet senior lives with her two much-younger sisters Georgia and Shelby, but she can't quite keep up with the whippersnappers anymore.
Georgia and Shelby, who are just three years old, are much faster, more agile, and have longer endurance than ten-year-old Ginny.
That doesn't stop the canine granny from joining in their wild games and giving it her all, however!
In a video on the TikTok page of the "pack," you can see how the two younger Goldens charge through the yard at lightning speed while Ginny scampers after them as fast as she can.
Even though Ginny can no longer keep up with the pace of the two younger four-legged friends, she still seems to enjoy the game very much, even when she briefly falls to the ground.
After that, however, Ginny seems to need a break and trots happily to her owner.
Elderly dog touches viewers on TikTok
Online, the Golden Retriever's happy-go-lucky attitude touched the hearts of TikTok users.
"Why did this make me cry," writes one viewer on TikTok.
"she is just happy to be there and participate in any way."
Others also praise the loving nature of the younger dogs, who still try to include their sister.
"Awe omg, I love how when she accidentally knocked her over, they both instantly checked up on her," said one.
If you convert the ages of the three dogs into human years, the age difference really becomes clear – in the video, a 75-year-old female dog is romping around with two 30-year-old four-legged friends!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ginnyandgeorgiatok