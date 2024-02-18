Giant St. Bernard puppy wows TikTok: "She's just a baby!"

At just three months old, this St. Bernard puppy has amazed hundreds of thousands of TikTok viewers with her enormous size!

Maggie Matthews showed off her 50-pound puppy in a viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@magmatthews_

Maggie Matthews can lift her baby St. Bernard – but it's no small feat!

On TikTok, the dog mom shared a clip of herself using all of her strength to lift her four-legged friend, who already weighs around 50 pounds.

Most pups of her breed weigh between 35 and 45 pounds at her age.

"She's just a baby, and she's 50 pounds!" Maggie said in the viral video.



St. Bernards are not fully grown until they are about two years old, so the dog is far from having reached the end of the line and will continue to grow considerably.



With over 4.5 million views, TikTok users were amazed by the giant pup!



"I hope you have a huge house," one commenter joked.

"with the size if her head and them paws, you're looking at 135lbs at least. she's beautiful," another wrote.