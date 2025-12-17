Dogs suddenly go wild to "protect" owner from unlikely attacker: "They saved your life!"
San Diego, California - Golden Retrievers Link and Otto are not just cute and cuddly little dudes – they are also real guard dogs! Well... sort of.
The pups are only too happy to prove their mettle, as shown in a video on TikTok in which they do everything in their power to keep their mom safe from harm.
During a recent walk, the two suddenly stopped abruptly and started barking as loudly as they could.
They repeatedly tugged at their leashes, initially to run away, but then to try attacking something that they had identified as a clear threat.
Their owner, who was trying with all her might to keep them from running off from her, laughed quietly to herself.
"So glad they were here to protect us," she wrote on the video, which quickly went viral.
"Everyone stay safe out there… it’s sweater weather," she added in the caption.
But what exactly was it that upset the two four-legged friends so much?
Commenters react enthusiastically to silly dog video
After a few moments, the camera pans around in the video and reveals the culprit: an abandoned sweatshirt placed on a pole at the side of the road.
Viewers reacted enthusiastically to the animals' courage.
"Not all heros wear capes..." said one of them in the comment section.
Another wrote, "they saved your life actually."
"Glad they didn’t overreact," joked a third.
The dog's owner can't help but laugh out loud in response.
One thing is for sure: there's never a dull moment with her two pets.
No matter whether they are jumping around on their latest trampoline, fighting with each other on the couch, going on vacation together, or simply going for a walk and protecting their owners from the dangers of everyday life – these dogs keep life interesting!
