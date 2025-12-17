Dogs suddenly go wild to "protect" owner from unlikely attacker: "They saved your life!"

San Diego, California - Golden Retrievers Link and Otto are not just cute and cuddly little dudes – they are also real guard dogs ! Well... sort of.

The two Golden Retrievers didn't hesitate to keep their mom safe! © Screenshot/TikTok/@the.goldenbruvs

The pups are only too happy to prove their mettle, as shown in a video on TikTok in which they do everything in their power to keep their mom safe from harm.

During a recent walk, the two suddenly stopped abruptly and started barking as loudly as they could.

They repeatedly tugged at their leashes, initially to run away, but then to try attacking something that they had identified as a clear threat.

Their owner, who was trying with all her might to keep them from running off from her, laughed quietly to herself.

"So glad they were here to protect us," she wrote on the video, which quickly went viral.

"Everyone stay safe out there… it’s sweater weather," she added in the caption.

But what exactly was it that upset the two four-legged friends so much?