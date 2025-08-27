Golden Retriever dog has the sweetest reaction to getting caught in the rain

Chicago, Illinois - A dog named Burrow was apparently overjoyed after the Golden Retriever found himself caught in a sudden rain shower in his home city of Chicago.

Many users – and Burrow the dog's owner – interpret the Golden Retriever's expression as one of contentment. © Screenshot/TikTok/@burrowthegolden

And the excitement of the 3-year-old pup is contageous, as a video of Burrow enjoying himself in the stormy weather has since gone viral.

Some viewers even say that they recognize a smile on his face!

Burrow's owner also thinks so, writing "my dog's happiness when we get caught in the rain" in the clip's onscreen text.

"Burrow and I took off running through the rain and he acted like it was the best moment of his life. He was clearly living his main character moment," owner Tristan Guenther gushed to Newsweek.

"We can't leave the house without a million people wanting to say hi to him and he LOVES it," she added.

Burrow doesn't just make people happy on TikTok, but in real life, too!

Incidentally, his mom had a very similar experience when they were both surprised by the rain that day.