Golden Retriever dog shows baby brother how to use his toy in adorable video!

Baby boy Connor is still learning how the world works. Thankfully, he has his loyal dogs Emma and Ellie at his side to teach him how things are done. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

The video of his latest lesson with the Golden Retrievers has been going viral.

Because Connor hasn't yet figured out how his toy works, Ellie the pup is allowed to show him first.

She confidently bops the first of four balls in a baby marble run with her paw. Then the colorful ball takes its course, rolling down a few small plastic slides to the finish line.

Dad Kevin then points to the second ball, and it doesn't take the little one long to get the hang of it. He hits the second ball, and it is also on target.

Meanwhile, Emma comes into the picture with a soft toy, probably wanting to play along too. But father, son, and Ellie are not to be deterred!

The third ball is also hit with a swipe of Ellie's paw. Will Connor follow up on the fourth and final ball?

Kevin hands his kiddo a plastic hammer and points to the last ball expectantly.