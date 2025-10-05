Waving Westie dog melts hearts with adorable paw gestures

Portugal - Sami the West Highland terrier has a knack for wrapping people around his adorable little paw!

Sami the Westie is super friendly and loves to wave hi! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@westievibes

In a viral Instagram video, Sami's human, Miruna Voicu, is having brunch with friends.

The little dog also takes a seat at the table on his own chair.

Voicu's friends then take turns waving at the Portuguese pup, who can't help but give them a friendly wave in return.

Sami lifts his little paw to each, sending Instagram users into raptures.

Voicu told Newsweek, "It's the cutest thing because this is one thing he loves to do, wave hi."

She admitted that she had helped the 7-year-old Westie learn the adorable trick.

"It always makes people smile. It started when Sami was a puppy. I was teaching him basic tricks, and 'paw' was the one he picked up fastest," she said.