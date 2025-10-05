Waving Westie dog melts hearts with adorable paw gestures
Portugal - Sami the West Highland terrier has a knack for wrapping people around his adorable little paw!
In a viral Instagram video, Sami's human, Miruna Voicu, is having brunch with friends.
The little dog also takes a seat at the table on his own chair.
Voicu's friends then take turns waving at the Portuguese pup, who can't help but give them a friendly wave in return.
Sami lifts his little paw to each, sending Instagram users into raptures.
Voicu told Newsweek, "It's the cutest thing because this is one thing he loves to do, wave hi."
She admitted that she had helped the 7-year-old Westie learn the adorable trick.
"It always makes people smile. It started when Sami was a puppy. I was teaching him basic tricks, and 'paw' was the one he picked up fastest," she said.
Sami the waving Westie goes international
Voicu said Sami soon learned that he would get extra treats and attention for waving, even if she didn't ask him to.
"Over time, he started doing it often, like whenever I want to take a photo of him – which is why we have him waving hi everywhere we travel with him. He has waved hi in 14 countries so far!" the enthusiastic dog owner shared.
An Instagram video shows Sami in various costumes waving from all of his travel destinations, including Spain, France, Greece, and more.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@westievibes