Puppy love! Dog falls in love with veterinary assistant in hysterical footage

Chicago, Illinois - Dogs often don't have a particularly good relationship with vets. Many don't want to get out of the car when they see the office. But Dachshund mix Journie from Chicago didn't have this problem!

Journie the dog, who was at the vet because of a wasp bite, suddenly only has eyes for the doctor's assistant. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@journeyswithjournie

Journie, who was actually at the vet because of a wasp bite, suddenly only had eyes for the doctor's assistant, Rubén Colón.

A viral video shows how the young man has to hold and pet the pup again and again. If he doesn't, she pines for him or jumps into his arms of her own accord!

"Baby's first crush," laughs the caption.

Owner Andrea Swindall thought the whole thing was hysterical when she filmed her little dog's big crush, but the unusual behavior was nothing out of the ordinary for the animal.

"Journie is a big ol’ ham, so it’s no surprise that she flirted with and fell in love with the nurse," she said in an interview with Newsweek.

But in reality, things initially went much differently.