Puppy love! Dog falls in love with veterinary assistant in hysterical footage
Chicago, Illinois - Dogs often don't have a particularly good relationship with vets. Many don't want to get out of the car when they see the office. But Dachshund mix Journie from Chicago didn't have this problem!
Journie, who was actually at the vet because of a wasp bite, suddenly only had eyes for the doctor's assistant, Rubén Colón.
A viral video shows how the young man has to hold and pet the pup again and again. If he doesn't, she pines for him or jumps into his arms of her own accord!
"Baby's first crush," laughs the caption.
Owner Andrea Swindall thought the whole thing was hysterical when she filmed her little dog's big crush, but the unusual behavior was nothing out of the ordinary for the animal.
"Journie is a big ol’ ham, so it’s no surprise that she flirted with and fell in love with the nurse," she said in an interview with Newsweek.
But in reality, things initially went much differently.
Viral TikTok video shows dog's adorable crush on vet tech
"During the visit she was shy. But then I noticed how much she was gravitating towards the nurse, and that’s what I started recording and focusing on," Journie's owner explained. "She was seriously in love!"
"And the way she was curled up in his arms and looking at him was the cutest thing. I’m happy she felt safe around him. And I’m also happy that he was so kind and treated her nicely," the 45-year-old added.
A great success that rounds off the successful vet visit all the more. The wasp sting was quickly forgotten after the joyful rush of young puppy love!
