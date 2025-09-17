These rock climbing dog parents have the sweetest cheering section!

Vancouver, Canada - Could it get any cuter? Golden Retriever dogs Pacha and Bucket love nothing more than their two owners, no matter what they're doing.

These dogs still love watching their humans climb! © Screenshot/TikTok/@goldengirlpacha

As a viral video explains, Pacha the dog has always accompanied her owners for their favorite hobby, rock climbing.

Even as a small puppy, they brought her along and set her up in a cubby there so that she could watch them.

Pacha was lonely, however, because she was so often left alone while her humans frolicked on the wall.

It was a state of affairs that the dog owners simply couldn't bear to see any longer, and so they decided to get another dog!

Bucket the puppy and Pacha were soon inseparable. From then on, the two of them always sprawled next to each other and watched their parents climb.

"Them loving each other as much as they do is more than we could have ever asked for," gushed the pet parents in the video's caption.