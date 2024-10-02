Golden retriever gives his family "the most special goodbye" before his death

Burlington, Canada - When golden retriever Rocky was about to cross the rainbow bridge, he gave his owners a touching moment that made their heartbreaking farewell even more moving.

Saying goodbye to our beloved four-legged friends is never easy, but this golden retriever made his farewell extra special for his owners.

His family knew he didn't have much time left, so a few moments before he died, they gathered in the living room to spend time with the senior pup.

And as they played one last silly game of hide-and-seek with Rocky, the golden retriever did something that other dog owners usually find quite annoying: he barked!