Golden retriever gives his family "the most special goodbye" before his death
Burlington, Canada - When golden retriever Rocky was about to cross the rainbow bridge, he gave his owners a touching moment that made their heartbreaking farewell even more moving.
Saying goodbye to our beloved four-legged friends is never easy, but this golden retriever made his farewell extra special for his owners.
His family knew he didn't have much time left, so a few moments before he died, they gathered in the living room to spend time with the senior pup.
And as they played one last silly game of hide-and-seek with Rocky, the golden retriever did something that other dog owners usually find quite annoying: he barked!
Golden retriever barks one final time
But for owner Alex Sandu and her family, this sound meant something very special because, as the young woman from Ontario explained on TikTok, Rocky hadn't barked for quite a while before his death.
At that moment, the barking seemed almost as if the furry friend wanted to talk to his dearest humans one last time.
"Rocky hadn't barked in MONTHS, yet moments before he crossed the rainbow bridge – he gave us the most special goodbye," Alex wrote.
The clip of Rocky's farewell has racked up millions of views since it was posted, and his owner declared that they will "remember this moment forever."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alexsandu989