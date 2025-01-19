Golden retriever hilariously gets sent to "air jail" when ever he misbehaves

Even good boys like Bearson the golden retriever need to see consequences when they mess up – but the handsome hound's owners have a particularly hilarious system of punishment!

Instead of scolding their cheeky dog, these owners chose a particularly curious form of punishment – and caused a lot of amusement in the process. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry

In a clip posted to the canine star's TikTok account, Bearson's humans introduce viewers to the concept of "air jail" – which is pretty much what it sounds like!

The adorable doggo seems utterly confused as his owner cradles him like a big baby – no mean feat, considering the fact that Bearson weighs almost 90 pounds, per the caption.

"You're in air jail, mister!" the pooch's mom announces between giggles. "What do you think about it?"

Clearly not much, judging by Benson's vacant stare!

While his owners did not reveal what exactly the gentle giant did to deserve this "cruel" punishment, other videos on the TikTok show that Benson is back to being in his owners' good graces again. They show him cuddling his favorite stuffed animal with, going for walks, and just being a typically amazing golden retriever.