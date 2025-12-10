Golden retriever is surprised with new puppy – but he doesn't know how to feel about it!
In just a few days, a TikTok clip from Cody's owner has been viewed more than 16 million times.
In it, the golden retriever's human is seen walking up the stairs, carrying the little puppy named Cooper up the stairs.
Cody wags his tail wildly at the top of the stairs, and finally, his owner sets the puppy down in the living room.
Cooper looks quite curiously at his new brother, and Cody does seem to notice him – but then grabs his stuffed dog toy.
He brings the toy over to Cooper, and while the puppy and their owner appear a bit confused, Cody continus to run back and forth with the stuffed animal.
His owner then intervenes, taking the toy so Cody can properly greet Cooper. The video ends shortly after that, and her caption
Does Cody like his new puppy brother?
"Christmas came early for Cody... just is still out if he likes his present," she joked.
What is clear, though, is TikTokers are loving Cody's adorably chaotic reaction. The video has racked up three million likes and counting!
Meanwhile, some users speculated that the older golden may have been trying to signal to Cooper that he wanted him to share the toy.
"Who knew our only child would be a good sharer so quickly," their owner commented.
Golden retrievers are known for getting along very well with other dogs, so Cody and Cooper are sure to become BFFs in no time!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@codythegoldenboy