Rescue dog slept outside for 12 years – now her adorable nighttime routine is going viral!

New Jersey - Ginny, an older dog affectionately called "Grandmama" because of her advanced age, hasn't had an easy life. For 12 years, she had to sleep outside – but now, she's thriving in her foster home!

Ginny loves her toys more than anything! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@danielleavitti

A few days ago, dog lover Danielle Vitti posted a video of Ginny on her TikTok page that has since gone viral with more than 750,000 views.

"Spoiling her the way she deserved all along," Danielle gushed in her post's caption.

In the clip, Ginny can be seen running up and down the little dog steps to the bed.

Each trip is made with a purpose – the four-legged friend brings a new toy up with her each time!

"My foster spent 12 years sleeping outside & not knowing what a toy was... now she spends every night tucking in her lambies one by one," Danielle wrote over the sweet video.

In an interview with Newsweek, the foster mom explained just how remarkable Ginny's transformation has been.

"Based on her condition, it seems like she spent her entire life outdoors," Danielle said. "She came to the rescue in really rough shape – extremely sick with heartworm disease, underweight, and clearly neglected."

Ginny was found as a stray in Louisiana and brought to Real Dog Rescue in New Jersey, where she was – at least temporarily – placed with Danielle, who has been caring for dogs in need since the Covid-19 pandemic.