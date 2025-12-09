Dog has heartbreaking reaction to being brought back to shelter: "Sweet angel deserves more"
Morton Grove, Illinois - Cosmo the dog has been stuck at the Wright-Way Rescue shelter in Illinois for a while now. Thankfully, the five-year-old pup at least gets to go on a day trip every now and then with his foster mom, but his reaction to going back to the shelter has TikTokers in tears!
In November, Cosmo's foster mom shared a heartbreaking clip on TikTok that revealed how the dog reacts to the end of his days out of the shelter.
His expression is a heartbreaking mix of confusion and sadness, and viewers flooded the comments were their emotional reactions to Cosmo.
"I wanna cry," one user wrote. "that face of fear and uncertainty. Sweet baby."
"Sweet angel deserves more," another said.
In an interview with Newsweek, Cosmo's foster mom opened up about their day together, shedding light on why the dog was so disappointed to return to the shelter.
Cosmo enjoys a much-needed break from the shelter
The woman told the outlet that she took Cosmo to the beach, where he could run around and play in the water without a leash.
"I fed him some grilled chicken and other treats..." she added.
"And we took a nap together in my bed and had some quiet time."
Some users had speculated whether it was doing more harm than good to give Cosmo a taste of life outside of the shelter.
Thankfully, the furry friend won't have to experience the heartbreak of his return anymore – in a subsequent TikTok, his foster mom confirmed Cosmo has found his forever home!
