Golden retriever joins support staff of college basketball team: "Director of Pawsitivity"

Montclair, New Jersey - This cuddly golden retriever has been awarded a very important role as a staff member of a college basketball team!

This cuddly golden retriever named Charley has been awarded a very important role as a staff member of a college basketball team in New Jersey! © Screenshot/Instagram/@chillnwithcharley

Charley the dog – whose full name is Charley Cunningham Jones – has recently become an official member of the support staff for the Montclair State University women's basketball team.

Fittingly, the two-year-old retriever has been given the sweet title of "Director of Pawsitivity" and is even featured with her very own portrait photo on the team's staff page!

"With a heart as golden as her fur, Charley is known for her contagious enthusiasm, tail-wagging motivation, and ability to lift spirits both on and off the court," Charley's bio reads.

"Whether she's bringing joy to team practices, providing emotional support, or simply offering a comforting presence, Charley is a beloved member of the squad.

"She loves basketball and all of our student-athletes and support staff. Off-duty, Charley enjoys long hikes, belly rubs, swimming, collecting sticks, and of course, treats! "

