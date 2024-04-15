Golden retriever loves getting scratches from cat sibling!
Tulsa, Oklahoma - A golden retriever named Leila recently discovered that the family cat, Blaze, is the best at giving scratches, as an adorable TikTok shows.
A black cat named Blaze regularly claws the dog, but not in a bad way!
Blaze knows how to find the spot on Leila's back that's driving her nuts, and he's happy to help the dog out.
A sweet TikTok clip with the adorable caption, "When the cat learns how to give you butt scratchies," shows the black cat giving Leila the rough pets the pooch craves.
When the clip begins, it looks like the cat is trying to attack the golden. Then Blaze hits the spot, and Leila wiggles her behind happily. The dog even stops her paws in ecstasy!
Many dogs like to be scratched on their behinds because they've got lots of nerve endings there and can't get that spot on their own.
Black cat's bond with golden retriever goes viral!
The funny TikTok video boasts over 1.5 million views, and commenters love the relationship between this dynamic duo!
One user wrote, "Black cat/golden retriever friendship dynamic."
"I don't think either of them know exactly what's going on but they seem alright with that," one joked, while another quipped, "Teamwork makes the dream work."
While this cat and golden have found a hysterical way to play together, dogs that need lots of scratches could be suffering from a skin condition, so it may be worth a visit to the vet if your pup is itching.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@leilathegoldenretriever