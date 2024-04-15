Golden retriever loves getting scratches from cat sibling!

Tulsa, Oklahoma - A golden retriever named Leila recently discovered that the family cat , Blaze, is the best at giving scratches, as an adorable TikTok shows.

Leila the dog knows perfectly well how to use the cat's abilities to her advantage. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@leilathegoldenretriever

A black cat named Blaze regularly claws the dog, but not in a bad way!

Blaze knows how to find the spot on Leila's back that's driving her nuts, and he's happy to help the dog out.

A sweet TikTok clip with the adorable caption, "When the cat learns how to give you butt scratchies," shows the black cat giving Leila the rough pets the pooch craves.

When the clip begins, it looks like the cat is trying to attack the golden. Then Blaze hits the spot, and Leila wiggles her behind happily. The dog even stops her paws in ecstasy!

Many dogs like to be scratched on their behinds because they've got lots of nerve endings there and can't get that spot on their own.

