Golden retriever makes a splash on TikTok with hilarious pool invasion

New Jersey - A hysterical TikTok of a golden retriever breaking into the neighbor's pool for a quick dip has wowed millions.

This golden retriever broke into his neighbor's pool and refused to get out. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/errieting

Zeppole might as well be a water rat, as a super-viral TikTok shows!

The sweet clip, captioned "escaping into the neighbor's pool," kicks off with the golden retriever jumping the fence to reach his watery destination.

Zeppole jumps right into the cool water and stays there.

His human, Erin, quickly runs across and tries unsuccessfully to pull the naughty dog out.

But there's no point – the canny canine evades her grasp and jumps into the pool over and over again, splashing around like a happy kid!