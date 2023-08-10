Golden retriever makes a splash on TikTok with hilarious pool invasion
New Jersey - A hysterical TikTok of a golden retriever breaking into the neighbor's pool for a quick dip has wowed millions.
Zeppole might as well be a water rat, as a super-viral TikTok shows!
The sweet clip, captioned "escaping into the neighbor's pool," kicks off with the golden retriever jumping the fence to reach his watery destination.
Zeppole jumps right into the cool water and stays there.
His human, Erin, quickly runs across and tries unsuccessfully to pull the naughty dog out.
But there's no point – the canny canine evades her grasp and jumps into the pool over and over again, splashing around like a happy kid!
This golden retriever has a big personality
More than 23 million TikTok users are all about he "JOY he is having SPLASHING," as one commenter put it.
Luckily, Erin's neighbors don't mind having her dog go for a swim in their pool.
"We, fortunately, have the best neighbors, the Ganns, who find his trespassing adorable," she told Newsweek.
The only problem is timing – Zeppole apparently loves to make a splash early in the morning – around 6 AM!
Per Erin, Zeppole is famous for his "big personality" and for doing things he shouldn't. Since moving to New Jersey, he's had his owners on their toes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/errieting