Golden Retriever neighbors' "love story" has TikTok swooning!

Two Golden Retrievers have gone viral with their "love story," with viewers even comparing their adorable bond to a Taylor Swift song!

The two dogs stare longingly at each other across the road in the viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coppercoffeeandme

The TikTok clip, which was posted by one of the dog's owners, Becky Adams, has already been viewed over 200,000 times in just a few days and counting.

The video captures the close relationship between her Golden Retriever, Copper, and his neighboring four-legged friend.

At first, Copper sits in the front yard looking longingly at the opposite side of the street.

When the camera pans over, the reason for his longing gaze becomes clear – another Golden is sitting on the opposite lawn, staring at him with the same warm expression!

Neither pup attempts to bridge the distance, and instead, the two just continue to exchange loving glances.

TikTokers fell head over heels for this canine love affair, with some even comparing it to the music video for Taylor Swift's iconic hit You Belong With Me, where the singer pines after her next-door neighbor.