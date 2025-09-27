Golden Retriever puppy startles himself after barking for the first time in sweet clip

Temecula, California - Wade the Golden Retriever was very quiet as a puppy . When he eventually found his voice, even he couldn't believe it!

The pooch was adopted at just two months of age by Val Martinez and her boyfriend Steven in May 2023.

For the first few weeks in his new home, the cute puppy remained quiet – until he (accidentally) discovered his bark.

Martinez told Newsweek about the moment, which she posted recently for a throwback.

The dog parents were sitting on the couch, playing with the puppy as Wade tried to chomp Stephen's hands with his mouth. But it wasn't easy for the little furry friend; he had to try really hard to catch up!

Wade finally expressed his frustration with a single indignant bark. Startled by the sudden, unexpected noise, he froze and looked at his owners in disbelief.

"We were SHOCKED when he barked. Clearly, he was too," Martinez told Newsweek. "Then he even jumped on the couch for the FIRST time. A man of many tricks!"

Once the puppy had digested the shock of his own barking, he snuggled up close to his humans to recover from the shock.