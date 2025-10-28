Golden retriever puppy's dramatic reaction to his first vegetable goes viral!

Los Angeles, California - There are many firsts in the life of a puppy that can be quite exciting, but others can be a little stressful, as one golden retriever recently discovered!

This golden retriever puppy had a dramatic reaction to encountering his first cucumber. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden

Owner Sophie Fogelson from Los Angeles captured the moment her baby golden retriever was presented with a cucumber for the first time.

While the vegetable is a pretty average sight for most of us, the TikTok video proves that puppy Zebby doesn't feel the same way.

In the clip, the dog seems completely flabbergasted by the food. He taps the slice very carefully with his tiny paws over and over, even jumping around and fluttering his ears as he attacks the veggie.

The post has gone viral with over 15,000 views, and users simply can't get enough of Zebby's hilariously dramatic reaction.

Though Zebby clearly saw it as a threat, cucumbers are actually a safe snack for puppies – so long as they are eaten in moderation.

Too many vegetables or fruits can cause gastrointestinal problems in young four-legged friends, so owners should be careful about how much they give their pups.