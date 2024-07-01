Golden Retrievers can't figure out how to get tennis ball out of pool in hilarious video

Arizona - Dog brothers Tub and Blue have been landing viral hits for months with their mostly pitiful attempts to fish a tennis ball out of the pool.

The tennis ball is as good as lost when it floats on the ground – but when it is on top, the dogs can easily catch it. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thegoldenbros_t.b

On TikTok, the Golden Retrievers' account has 1.1 million followers and an accumulated 46.6 likes and counting!

Most videos on the popular social media account show the pups staring hypnotized at their beloved tennis ball lying on the bottom of the pool, so close yet so far out of reach.

Obviously, the toy is gone forever, right?

The optical distortion of the water doesn't help matters, making the ball look like it's fallen into another dimension and causing evident confusion.

Other videos do show how they're able to succeed in retrieving the ball when it floats on the water.

The doggie brain trust has yet to figure out the puzzle that is underwater objects, however.

Despite their failures, the dogs often still try to move the toy with their minds alone in subsequent videos – although this strategy tragically hasn't worked thus far.