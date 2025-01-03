Golden retrievers' pool playtime hilariously ruined by sunken toy

With the ball now underwater, the furry friends seem completely baffled as to how to get their toy back!

One of them keeps sticking his snout into the water, only to pull it out again shortly afterward and shake himself off.

Every now and then, the ball is also nudged with a paw – unfortunately, to no avail. It continues to lie at the bottom, much to the dismay of the two pups!

Their staredown goes on for a full minute, and TikTokers couldn't get enough of the hilarious moment.