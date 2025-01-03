Golden retrievers' pool playtime hilariously ruined by sunken toy
Two golden retrievers have gone viral after their backyard fun took a hilarious turn as their beloved tennis ball fell into the bottom of the pool!
With the ball now underwater, the furry friends seem completely baffled as to how to get their toy back!
One of them keeps sticking his snout into the water, only to pull it out again shortly afterward and shake himself off.
Every now and then, the ball is also nudged with a paw – unfortunately, to no avail. It continues to lie at the bottom, much to the dismay of the two pups!
Their staredown goes on for a full minute, and TikTokers couldn't get enough of the hilarious moment.
Swimming pool proves to be a challenge for these pups!
With over 44 million views on the post, the comments are filled with laughter and jokes from viewers.
"We might need to pull out the goggles," the dogs' owner wrote in the caption.
Incidentally, this is not the only video on the duo's page showing them struggling in the pool!
A number of other posts on the account see Mr. Tub and Blueberry working to fish their balls out of the water – usually with mild success, unfortunately.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thegoldenbros_t.b