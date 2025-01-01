Goldendoodle puppy struggles for survival after serious injuries

Austin, Texas - Furby the Goldendoodle dog is not off to an easy start. The one-month-old puppy is fighting for his young life after suspected violence.

With serious injuries, Goldendoodle Furby was brought to the "Austin Pets Alive!" animal shelter. © Screenshot/Facebook/Austin Pets Alive!

The helpers of the "Austin Pets Alive!" organization recently had a heartbreaking encounter.

Furby the puppy was initially dropped off at an animal shelter in Austin, Texas, in alarming condition.

He then had to be urgently brought to the Austin Pets Alive! shelter because he needed specialized medical attention.

As the organization explained in a post on Facebook, the young dog arrived with bruising, abdominal pain, fever, and delayed neurological responses.

Those responsible could not say exactly what had caused his symptoms, but their concern that Furby would not make it continued to grow.