Goldendoodle puppy struggles for survival after serious injuries
Austin, Texas - Furby the Goldendoodle dog is not off to an easy start. The one-month-old puppy is fighting for his young life after suspected violence.
The helpers of the "Austin Pets Alive!" organization recently had a heartbreaking encounter.
Furby the puppy was initially dropped off at an animal shelter in Austin, Texas, in alarming condition.
He then had to be urgently brought to the Austin Pets Alive! shelter because he needed specialized medical attention.
As the organization explained in a post on Facebook, the young dog arrived with bruising, abdominal pain, fever, and delayed neurological responses.
Those responsible could not say exactly what had caused his symptoms, but their concern that Furby would not make it continued to grow.
Furby the dog's recovery still has a long way to go
But Furby is a true fighter, as the animal organization went on to write, and the little one is clinging tight to life.
Even though the puppy was unable to sit on his own, he kept trying.
In order to stabilize his health, Furby is receiving round-the-clock medical care and is now being given medication, fluids, and food to help him regain his strength.
His condition has stabilized in the meantime, but his recovery is still a long process, which is why Furby is not yet available for adoption.
The animal shelter is now asking for donations so that Furby's medical care and recovery can continue and he will soon have a chance of finding a real family.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Austin Pets Alive!