Groom gets furry surprise at first look before wedding

Quinn and his bride planned to share a sweet first look before they tied the knot, but his wife-to-be decided to surprise her love by sending the couple's dog in first.

The groom certainly didn't expect to see his dog, Pennie, appear in a wedding dress! © Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/mad_meineke12

On their wedding day, Quinn and his bride, Madeline, planned to do a "first look" – an intimate moment where the bride and groom see each other for the first time in their wedding finery.

While Quinn prepared to burst into tears of joy at the sight of his bride, Madeline had a different plan, as a now-viral TikTok shows.

Madeline sent their dog Pennie in first. She dressed the dog in a little white wedding gown and white veil.

The wedding couple's photographer started a countdown. When the countdown reached 1, Quinn was finally allowed to turn around. The nervousness and joy at seeing his girlfriend in a white dress were written all over his face.

The poor groom looked utterly confused. There was no one behind him. Then he lowered his eyes, saw his excited dog, and burst out laughing.