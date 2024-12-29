"Guard dog" has hysterical reaction to family visitor: "She lied on her resume"

A young woman was visiting her uncle when she suddenly encountered his so-called "guard dog " – but the human ended up doing the scaring!

A young woman was visiting her uncle when she suddenly encountered his so-called "guard dog" – but the human ended up doing the scaring! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@not_emilxy

A now-viral TikTok video shared by the young woman clearly shows how the pooch is completely overwhelmed by the unexpected situation.

"My uncle forgot to tell the guard dog I was coming and she freaked on me," reads the onscreen text.

Instead of barking excitedly, Yoda the dog can be seen sitting wide-eyed, completely frozen, and trembling with fear.

"I've never seen a dog react that way," the TikToker captioned the post.

The young woman tried to calm down the four-legged friend, speaking gently to her and reassuring her that everything was fine.

Yoda was clearly not yet convinced, however.

The dog may have been a tad on the dramatic side, as the poster explained: "She pretends she doesn’t know me every family reunion."

Commenters were obsessed with the pup's reaction, with one writing, "She said 'take everything just please leave the milk bones.'"

"Her soul left her body," said one commenter as a third joked that "she lied on her resume."

"The guard dog needs a guard dog," said another.