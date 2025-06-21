Heartwarming bond between dog and cow has viewers sobbing: "She thinks it's her baby!"

A dog and a cow in love? You may have to see it to believe it! A new viral video shows that genuine feelings can develop between very different animals.

A clip recently published on TikTok by @dakotafunnyfarm shows the sweet bond between a Border Collie and a domestic cow.

"Here's a sign to get your dog a cow," reads the video's cheeky caption.

Whether lying comfortably entwined on an old mattress or standing relaxed on the steps in front of the front door, it's clear to see that Daisy the cow and Sergeant the dog are undoubtedly in love.

The animals, who both sport the same shade of coal black fur, adorably show off their affection for each other on camera.

Both cow and dog enjoy grooming each other's fur and gazing sweetly at one another.