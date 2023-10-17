Heroic dog saves his trapped friend

Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina - Javier Rosemberg and his two children were walking through the streets of Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina when a dog's barking caught their attention. They followed the noise and found a heroic pooch trying to save its friend.

A family follows barking only to find a dog trying to help his furry friend. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Javi Rosemberg

Javier and his kids followed the barking until they found a "little black and white dog... asking for help from people passing by," Javier told The Dodo.

After investigating further, they realized the black and white dog wasn't the animal in need. Another dog was trapped in a drain pipe under the street, and she wasn't easy to see!

"The dog’s loyalty was what struck us most about the scene," Javier said. "Thanks to his barking, the trapped dog was discovered."

The father immediately alerted the fire department.

His son Teo wanted to help, so Javier gave him a job: "He was in charge of petting and calming the trapped dog’s friend."