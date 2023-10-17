Heroic dog saves his trapped friend
Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina - Javier Rosemberg and his two children were walking through the streets of Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina when a dog's barking caught their attention. They followed the noise and found a heroic pooch trying to save its friend.
Javier and his kids followed the barking until they found a "little black and white dog... asking for help from people passing by," Javier told The Dodo.
After investigating further, they realized the black and white dog wasn't the animal in need. Another dog was trapped in a drain pipe under the street, and she wasn't easy to see!
"The dog’s loyalty was what struck us most about the scene," Javier said. "Thanks to his barking, the trapped dog was discovered."
The father immediately alerted the fire department.
His son Teo wanted to help, so Javier gave him a job: "He was in charge of petting and calming the trapped dog’s friend."
This father is proud of his children's love for animals
Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to pull the trapped dog from the street drain that it was trapped in.
"It was a happy ending," Javier said. "Watching the two of them running and jumping together was very exciting. It was as if they were celebrating the moment together."
But this proud dad wasn't just impressed with the little white and black dog's loyalty, he was also thrilled by his son Theo.
"We are proud of Teo," he said and added, "Together with our daughter, they are both very much animal lovers and protectors. They always have been."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Javi Rosemberg