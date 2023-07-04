Fourth of July: How to help your dog cope with fireworks noise

If your dog whimpers at the sound of fireworks, you and your pet don't need to spend the Fourth of July in a remote cave. Here's how to make the particularly noisy night more tolerable for your pup.

Dogs tend to hate fireworks, here's how to help them feel calm through the noise. © Collage: Unsplash/charlesdeluvio & Elisha Terada

Deafening bangs, whistles, and bursting booms in the night sky might be the perfect Independence Day fun for us humans, but it can be deeply traumatic for our pets, especially dogs.

Not so for our canine companions, some of whom spend the day in a state of abject terror due to the loud bangs and cracks.

But there are steps you can take to mitigate your pet's distress ahead of and during the festivities.



If your dog always gets anxious on the Fourth of July, take it into a quiet room that doesn't overlook the street and close the curtains long before midnight.

Pets that are used to sleeping in a bed or box will often retreat to their bed, in which case, don't try to lure them out of their safe space. It's a good idea to move their bed into the quiet room for the night if it isn't there already.

If your dog seeks your attention, a gentle petting should do the trick, but try not to overdo it with the attention. After all, you want to exude an air of calm.

When in doubt, just give your pooch a hug!