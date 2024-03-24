Apartment dog's reaction to his new yard has the internet weeping!
Georgetown, Texas - After living in an apartment for more than a year, this miniature Australian shepherd was thrilled when he realized his new home had a yard just for him.
Raising their dog, Reese, in an apartment was difficult for Erin Ramirez and Joseph Brennan.
"It was a really hard adjustment," Erin told Newsweek.
They had to take extra-long walks every day to make sure Reese got the exercise he needed.
Luckily, after 14 months, the couple found their dream home in Georgetown, Texas, and they couldn't wait to see how their pooch reacted to the new home with a yard.
Erin and Joseph recorded Reese's touching reaction and shared it on TikTok earlier this month, to the delight of millions!
"Seeing him run around his own yard and find his little sleeping nooks has been heartwarming and very fulfilling," Erin said. "We are so excited to continue to document his journey of living in his very own home and having a yard."
Dog is over the moon about his new yard in to play in
TikTokers celebrated the happy dog's reaction to his new yard after watching the video, which now boasts almost nine million views.
Many users were moved to tears, with one writing, "I'm crying, I'm so happy for this dog."
"The way he kept looking back at you two for validation," another gushed.
"He ran in there like a kid running to pick their room," one TikToker joked.
Erin and Joseph say Reese had no trouble settling into his new home and has already figured out the best places to watch the neighbors.
"We never expected so much to come from sharing a very intimate moment within our little family," Erin told Newsweek and added, "We have received many incredible comments and messages. Reese is easily the best thing to happen in my life."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@reesetheminiaussie