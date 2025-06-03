Husky dog gets hilariously miffed at her owner for this silly habit

Luna the Husky dog 's owner has a new favorite song that is particularly offensive to her pup, as is demonstrated in a hilarious video .

Luna the dog is anything but pleased about her owner's serenade. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@koaandluna

To the tune of the popular Connie Francis song Pretty Little Baby, the dog owner croons, "Stinky little Husky, you're smelling musty!"

In another video, the dog mama takes things further, singing, "Pretty little Luna, you smell like tuna!"

The pup seems to understand every word, and reacts extremely unenthusiastically to the silly spoofed song lyrics.

Looking puzzled at her human, Luna barks and howls several times, rolling and digging on her bed with frustration.

It's almost as if the pooch can't believe what her owner is singing to her.

"What, you don't like your song?" the cheeky dog owner jokingly asks her Husky.

Really, lady? Know your audience!