Husky dogs have the silliest way of saying "good morning" to their mama!
A clip of Husky dog siblings Tikanni, Kita, and Tehya has gone viral, and it's easy to see why. The breed is known for their vocalizations – these three pups are no exception to the rule!
The dogs' loving owner captioned the video, "'Good Morning' Gone Wrong."'
In it, she tries to say "good morning" to the Huskies at the beginning of the recording, although it's actually closer to noon.
A few short moments later, all hell breaks loose!
First, dog number one begins with a relatively mild howl.
However, as soon as the other two join in, there's no turning back.
The trio howl, bark, and – there's no other way to put it – scream at the top of their lungs, making a deafening racket!
The pups' owner is very used to the morning ritual of her three drama queen dogs, as you can see in other similarly popular clips of their antics.
"No Better Way To Start Your Day Than The Husky Way," writes their owner in another video of the daily howl sesh.
We can only hope that the next door neighbors are just as relaxed about all the noise as the dog owner!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tikanni.kita.n.tehya