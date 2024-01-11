Husky escapes kennel and gets "arrested" after causing chaos at animal shelter

Tempe, Arizona - A husky escaped from its kennel at an Arizona animal shelter and wreaked havoc in the middle of the night until a police officer shut the puppy party down!

This rescue husky broke out of his cage in the middle of the night and got himself arrested in the cutest way ever. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

On one of his first nights at the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe, King – a rambunctious stray husky – broke out of his kennel.

The shelter's surveillance camera caught the dog's antics and posted the hilarious video to Facebook.

The footage shows the Husky escaping his cage, walking into an office, standing on his hind legs, breaking into the treat box, and making a huge mess.

His cage break triggered the shelter's alarm system, which alerted the Tempe Police Department. An officer soon arrived at the scene and deal with "emergency" in a cool and calm fashion, despite the bounding pooch's excitement.

The whole situation led to what the shelter dubbed the "cutest arrest ever" in their Facebook post.