Husky escapes kennel and gets "arrested" after causing chaos at animal shelter
Tempe, Arizona - A husky escaped from its kennel at an Arizona animal shelter and wreaked havoc in the middle of the night until a police officer shut the puppy party down!
On one of his first nights at the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe, King – a rambunctious stray husky – broke out of his kennel.
The shelter's surveillance camera caught the dog's antics and posted the hilarious video to Facebook.
The footage shows the Husky escaping his cage, walking into an office, standing on his hind legs, breaking into the treat box, and making a huge mess.
His cage break triggered the shelter's alarm system, which alerted the Tempe Police Department. An officer soon arrived at the scene and deal with "emergency" in a cool and calm fashion, despite the bounding pooch's excitement.
The whole situation led to what the shelter dubbed the "cutest arrest ever" in their Facebook post.
This law enforement officer went above and beyond
The officer, who preferred to remain unnamed, got a very warm welcome from Kind, but that didn't stop him from getting the perp under control and back in his kennel.
Then cop then went above and beyond the call of duty, grabbing a broom and cleaning up after the husky.
Animal shelter founder Jodi Polanski told Newsweek that she was impressed by the officer's cleaning skills.
"We had to let the officer know we call him Officer Clean and that we appreciate him. He went above and beyond," she said. "He didn't have to do that."
After King broke out of his kennel, shelter workers made it their mission to get the energetic pooch a forever home. Luckily, they've already found a family for this wild dog!
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshots/Facebook/Lost Our Home Pet Rescue