Husky gives her owner the cold shoulder for the funniest reason

Temecula, California - A nine-year-old diva on four paws! A husky named Eva recently gave her owner quite the cold shoulder, and she's become a viral star as a result.

Eva the husky wanted nothing to do with her owner after she was tricked into leaving her favorite pet store. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sassyhuskies

In a funny video that owner Olivea posted on her Instagram, Eva can be seen sulking in the car.

But what was the reason for the dog's attitude? Not enough treats, or maybe too a short a walk?

As Olivea explained, the husky was upset because she had to leave her favorite pet store!

In the viral clip, Eva kept her gaze stubbornly focused away from her owner, with no twitching, tail wagging, or even a whimper.

"Eva, we can't stay there all day, baby," Olivea says to the pup, but Eva only continues to keep her head hidden between the car seat and the door.

"She will go as far as pretending to be asleep to ignore me," Olivea told Newsweek after the video went viral.

"On this day, they gave me a treat to lure her back to the car with, and once we got in the car, and she realized she had been tricked, she put her head to look at the backseat and refused to respond to me."