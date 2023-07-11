Husky's hilarious chaotic handshake attempt has TikTok gasping for air

Most dogs learn to "shake" their owner's hand on command, but not this adorable husky, who goes into a hilarious spiral of indecision at the mere sight of its owner's hand!

This husky looked utterly confused when asked to shake its human's hand! © Collage: Sreenshots/TikTok/daddyofdogs

It's not hard to see why the video of the husky's reaction to a simple handshake offer went viral.

The 14-second clip shows the handsome hound being invited to shake, a request so baffling that it seems to spark a genuine existential crisis.

The dog looks utterly confused and opens its beautiful blue eyes wide before batting the air and twirling in slightly panicked circles.

Every movement of its owner's hand seems to spark a renewed burst of incomprehension from the canine, who just keeps spinning around, tentatively approaching before retreating in a playful stance again.

"He's still waiting," the caption reads, referring to the man's expectations of a handshake.

Thousands of TikTokers loved the husky's shocked response, with one user commenting: "Error 404 order not found."

Some were convinced that the pooch did understand the command, but just decided to be contrary because huskies are just consumate "drama queens."

"Husky doin Husky things," another user wrote.