Jack Russell Terrier dog has heartbreaking FOMO during her sibling's training session

A young woman wanted to teach her Golden Retriever how to sit, but her other dog was clearly feeling very left out! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@seveb_06

This is shown in a viral video that the pet owner recently uploaded to TikTok, and it has been a huge talking point ever since.

Daisy, the little Jack Russell Terrier, must have been wondering why her mama was ignoring her during the Golden's training session.

Her owner keeps giving her sibling treats when they perform a command correctly. But Daisy gets nothing. So unfair!

The smaller dog immediately wants to show what she's made of,

She does all the exercises well, paws well when the other dog does, and sits down when her mom says "sit."

But the dog's owner simply doesn't see her. She is busy with the puppy and doesn't pay any attention to Daisy.

Daisy becomes more and more visibly desperate – if the poor little dog were a human, she would certainly cry.

The young dog owner is incredibly sorry over the situation.

"(I gave her like seven treats after watching this,)" she wrote in the melancholy – but viral! – TikTok video's caption.