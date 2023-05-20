K-9 dog snatched by giant gator in Florida – then his owner stepped in!

Oviedo, Florida - K-9 police dogs are usually the ones doing the rescuing, but this particular pooch needed a big helping hand when he found himself between the jaws of a gator! Luckily, his owner swooped in to save him.

A 12-foot alligator in Florida snatched a dog, but was stopped before it could do any serious damage. © 123RF/wimage72

Fisher Greene and his girlfriend Kylee were taking a stroll though Riverside Park in Oviedo, Florida, together with their four-legged friend Mako, who's an explosive detection K-9.



As the trio walked along the banks of the Little Econ River, disaster struck: out of nowhere, a 12-foot gator rushed out and snatched the dog.

Crucially, Greene didn't hesitate and was able to pry his beloved three-year-old pet from the iron jaws of the huge predator.

Oviedo City spokesperson Lisa MacDonald told FOX35 that the reptile was eventually caught and put down by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agent Billy Girard.

Girard himself posted on Facebook, saying he was able to "remove the gator before he could cause anymore harm."