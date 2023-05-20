K-9 dog snatched by giant gator in Florida – then his owner stepped in!
Oviedo, Florida - K-9 police dogs are usually the ones doing the rescuing, but this particular pooch needed a big helping hand when he found himself between the jaws of a gator! Luckily, his owner swooped in to save him.
Fisher Greene and his girlfriend Kylee were taking a stroll though Riverside Park in Oviedo, Florida, together with their four-legged friend Mako, who's an explosive detection K-9.
As the trio walked along the banks of the Little Econ River, disaster struck: out of nowhere, a 12-foot gator rushed out and snatched the dog.
Crucially, Greene didn't hesitate and was able to pry his beloved three-year-old pet from the iron jaws of the huge predator.
Oviedo City spokesperson Lisa MacDonald told FOX35 that the reptile was eventually caught and put down by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agent Billy Girard.
Girard himself posted on Facebook, saying he was able to "remove the gator before he could cause anymore harm."
Alligator catcher Billy Girard shares dramatic story on Facebook
Girard also provided the update everyone was waiting for: "Mako should make a full recovery!"
Photos show the poor pooch sitting at the veterinarian, wrapped up in a thick bandage and a little worse for wear, but looking just as sweet as ever.
As far as Greene's heroism is concerned, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also made it clear that people shouldn't take it as an example.
Anyone who has an encounter with a gator should stay well clear and instead call the Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshot/Facebook/Billy Girard