Labrador is heartbroken when his Dalmatian siblings won't cuddle with him!

While his Dalmatian dog siblings are cuddling happily together, a Labrador seems to be being left out of the cuddle puddle. But why? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@spotsontok

In various videos, the Dalmatians can be seen sitting cuddled up next to or even on top of each other.

Sonic, the lone Labrador, however, lies completely alone in a dog bed a few meters away.

For viewers, this sight of the seemingly sad pup is almost unbearable.

"no spots, no spot," wrote one as another said, "I think they spotted the difference."

A third made a cheeky warning: "don't make me call cruella."

"Plot twist .. Sonic is actually a dalmatian but he washed off all his spots because he doesn't like cuddle puddles," joked another.

But why do they exclude the poor pooch? The dogs' owner has an explanation!