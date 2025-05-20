Lazy dog doesn't want to go for a walk – her owner's hilarious plan has TikTokers in stitches!
Dachshund dogs are one of the most popular dog breeds in the world, and for good reason. The little dudes are loyal, cute, and cuddly. But they can also be a bit lazy, as a clip of Maple the Dachshund shows!
Maple has gone viral on TikTok with a video showing what it takes to get this little pup up and at 'em!
In it, the dog's owner can be seen holding a leash in her hand.
The young woman is preparing to take her pooch for a walk, but little Maple doesn't seem to be too keen on the idea.
That's why Jen has come up with an ingenious trick!
And so the leash is quickly turned into a fishing rod, with a piece of bait – a juicy doggie snack attached to the end.
A few moments later, the "fishing rod" is cast out... and lo and behold, an adorable doggo bites.
The little dog doesn't take long to get a closer look at the bait, albeit with some caution at first. Soon, unable to resist, she bites into the yummy snack. Success!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@minidachmaple