Little dog uses sibling as a living flotation device in hysterical video

A dog owner gave her four-legged friend a life jacket so that he could frolic safely in the water – but the pooch found her own clever solution to staying dry.

Many dogs love water, but Ruby has found a creative solution to avoid getting wet. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mooseandrubyyy

Many dogs have a great passion for water, but not everyone shares this enthusiasm.

One particularly clever pup named Ruby is a prime example of this.

While other four-legged friends happily frolic through puddles and lakes, Ruby seems to go out of her way to avoid swimming.

As she is much smaller than her friend – an American Bulldog named Moose, who marches through the water with ease – Ruby has found an ingenious solution to stay dry!

She simply stands on her bigger buddy's back. This way, she doesn't get her paws wet while Moose carries on unperturbed.

A viral video of Ruby in action has onscreen text reading, "when your life vest isn't enough, you must use your brother as a flotation device."

The clip's caption simply says, "moose is so unbothered."