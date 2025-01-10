Little dog uses sibling as a living flotation device in hysterical video
A dog owner gave her four-legged friend a life jacket so that he could frolic safely in the water – but the pooch found her own clever solution to staying dry.
Many dogs have a great passion for water, but not everyone shares this enthusiasm.
One particularly clever pup named Ruby is a prime example of this.
While other four-legged friends happily frolic through puddles and lakes, Ruby seems to go out of her way to avoid swimming.
As she is much smaller than her friend – an American Bulldog named Moose, who marches through the water with ease – Ruby has found an ingenious solution to stay dry!
She simply stands on her bigger buddy's back. This way, she doesn't get her paws wet while Moose carries on unperturbed.
A viral video of Ruby in action has onscreen text reading, "when your life vest isn't enough, you must use your brother as a flotation device."
The clip's caption simply says, "moose is so unbothered."
The pair's TikTok video went viral and has now racked up over a million views, with viewers celebrating the two dogs' hilarious relationship.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@mooseandrubyyy