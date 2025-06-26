Sandy the dog is obsessed with this iconic movie, and it's easy to see why!

By Christian Norm

Sandy the dog is convinced that the characters in the iconic movie Grease are talking directly to her in this adorable video.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sassysandramae

The clip shows John Travolta singing the song "Sandy" and, sure enough, Sandy the dog suddenly jumps excitedly to her feet!

Dog owner Hannah Veglas wrote onscreen text reading, "That time my puppy, Sandy, thought John Travolta was singing directly to her."

"Is he calling you?" the pet owner laughingly asks her pup, who remains transfixed by the screen.

"She thought THE John Travolta was serenading her," Veglas wrote in the video's caption, later explaining to Newsweek that the video captured her dog's first time watching the 1978 classic.

"She was so responsive to it, now she practically begs for me to put it on the TV!" she added.

But that wasn't the end of the love story between Sandy (the dog) and Grease...

Viral TikTok video is followed by hysterical "sequel"

In the clip, the dog sits on the sofa, apparently demanding to see Danny sing her special song.
In the clip, the dog sits on the sofa, apparently demanding to see Danny sing her special song.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@sassysandramae

Since then, Sandy's owner published a video showing dog and owner "arguing" about Grease.

In the clip, the furry friend sits on the sofa, apparently demanding to see Danny sing her special song.

When the woman tells her pet that she has to work and they can't watch Grease "all day long," Sandy gets pretty riled up.

In the next scene, Travolta is back to belting out "Sandy" while his biggest animal fan sits attentively in front of the TV.

But Sandy is quite willing to compromise – her mom also happily plays the musical Annie for the dog, as it features a female dog named Sandy!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sassysandramae

