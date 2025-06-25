Dog owner tries to get adorable puppy on camera – his feisty reaction is priceless!

The owner of a Bernese Mountain Dog named Wallace just wanted to show off her pretty pup! Then, his hilarious reaction just made things even better.

On her TikTok account, user @colltunis regularly uploaded insights into her private life before gradually dedicating her page to her dogs.

This made her increasingly successful, with thousands of users watching her animal videos.

But she certainly hadn't expected the reaction to a clip of her new puppy, Wallace!

The short video has pulverized all of her profile's previous top ratings in recent weeks.

In the recording, the woman can first be seen carrying the already somewhat hefty baby in her arms before finally putting him down on the ground.

Wallace doesn't seem to like this very much: he stares after his owner, as if he wants to be picked up again immediately.

The Bernese Mountain Dog then sits motionless for a few moments before suddenly turning his gaze towards the camera and attacking out of nowhere.

