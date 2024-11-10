Lonely pit bull has his life changed for the better by adorable senior pup!

Vancouver Island, Canada - Are pit bulls always aggressive? Not at all, and pit bull Jazz might be the best example of this dog breed's gentle side!

Canine grandpa Scruffy and pit bull Jazz quickly became best friends. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dimple.felle

Just over three years ago, Jazz's owner, Annafelle Mendoza, moved to another city.

Once she arrived in her new home and neighborhood, the Canadian quickly noticed that her furry friend was feeling lonely.

The dog owner, therefore, didn't think twice before deciding to give her four-legged friend a very special surprise – and help another animal in the process!

Annafelle became aware of Scruffy through the B.C. SPCA organization. The little white dog had been handed to the animal shelter at the age of 13 because his owner had to go into a care home himself.

The dog's owner immediately fell in love with the four-legged "grandpa" and felt that he was also the right choice for her pit bull.