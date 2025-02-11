Million-dollar smile! When this Dachshund shows her joy, everyone can't help but laugh

Lili the dog 's owner recently uploaded a clip of her pet to TikTok and the little animal's unique "smile" brought smiles to countless others!

Lili the dog's owner recently uploaded a clip of her pet to TikTok, and the little animal's unique "smile" brought smiles to countless others! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lilitheotter

The short recording quickly made waves on the social media platform, as the video shows the mini Dachshund vibing in a tropical locale.

Apparently sitting on a balcony, Lili is grinning because of the good time, her little teeth peeking out of her snout in a cute but also very funny sight!

First she looks into the distance, then she looks straight into the camera with her million-dollar smile.

"Happy doggo on vacation," reads the post's caption.

Lili's clip has already been viewed over than 3.9 million times and counting!

Hundreds of comments have celebrated the pup for her special smile!

"Dog looks like a Simpsons character," said one, as another simply commented, "Little teefs."

"The most dangerous animal on this planet," joked a third and a fourth said, "What a fmile."