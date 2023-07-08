Mini dachshund pup and its owner are mauled in an unprovoked attack!

Queensland, Australia - Just seven weeks before her wedding, Isabella Payne and her dog were attacked by a hostile bull terrier . If Isabella hadn't risked life and limb to save her pooch things could have gone differently.

Miniature Dachshund Lola (r.) and her owner Isabella were mauled in an unprovoked attack! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ isypaynefit

An unprovoked attack almost ruined Isabella and her fiancé Jacob's wedding day.

Isabella was playing with her miniature dachshund Lola at an off-leash dog park on Australia's Gold Coast on June 28, when she and her pooch were attacked, per News.com.au.

Isabella sustained severe injuries when she tried to free her four-legged friend from the bull terrier's clutches. "Safe to say that without Isabelle's quick thinking, Lola wouldn't be here with us today. We're so grateful to the members of the community who we don't know that came to their rescue," Jacob wrote on their GoFundMe page.

The bride-to-be documented her and her pup's injuries on Instagram. Isabella got a bunch of bruises and scratches and had puncture wounds from the attack.

Lola's injuries were more serious. The dog had lacerations on her back and rib cage. She had to be rushed to the vet for emergency surgery.