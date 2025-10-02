Mischievous deaf/blind puppy dog thinks she's invisible to her owners in viral video!

Little Nellie the dog seems to think that being deaf and blind makes her invisible to her owners. Instagram users love to see the shenanigans this puppy tries to get away with!

Nellie the dog took the hearts of the audience by storm. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dashboard_doggos

Nellie's personal Insta account regularly shares insights into life with the deaf/blind pup to show how the adorable scamp gets around in her day-to-day life.

The Cocker Spaniel puppy has won the hearts of viewers in no time at all with her sweet and exuberant personality.

In one viral compilation video, Nellie can be seen running around the house with various things in her mouth – apparently assuming that no one would see what she was doing!

"Times our deaf/blind pup didn't think we could see her, because she can't see us," reads the onscreen text by way of explanation.

In the footage, Nellie stands on various tables, steals food directly off of plates, scampers down the hall while unfurling rolls of paper towels, and runs off with household objects that she definitely shouldn't be playing with (like brooms!)