Missing dog found in mindblowing way after seven long years!
Amarillo, Texas - In 2017, a Texas family was horrified when their dog Ruger disappeared from their front yard. Seven years later, the family got the sweetest shock ever! Ruger had been rescued.
When Ruger first disappeared, his owner Brittany Simpson said she and her family spent an entire month looking high and low for him.
The family was convinced Ruger had been dognapped.
Seven years later, the unthinkable has happened: Simpson has her dog back!
In June, Rebecca Latimer found Ruger wandering the streets of Amarillo and picked up the poor pooch.
Overwhelmed by the situation, Latimer turned to the Amarillo Pet Lost and Found Facebook group, uploaded a picture of Ruger, and asked for help.
Amazingly, Simpson stumbled upon the Facebook post the very same day.
"I immediately saw him and my heart dropped! I was like, 'That looks so much like my dog,'" Simpson told The Dodo. She commented on the post, saying it looked like her lost dog. She even posted a pic from seven years earlier.
According to Simpson, Ruger's rescuer took him to the vet – and that's when it all clicked!
A microchip proves Ruger the dog's identity
Thanks to his microchip, the vet could confirm that the older stray was Simpson's lost dog. Soon after she was able to take him home.
While what happened to her beloved dog for the last seven years will remain a mystery, Simpson is thrilled to have him back
"It feels like we’re living a dream," Simpson said. "We just sit and cuddle him and watch him sleep."
Simpson and her family are thrilled to have their dog back. They're still shocked that her Facebook scrolling and an old microchip brought Ruger back to them after seven long years.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Rebecca Latimer