Missing dog found in mindblowing way after seven long years!

Amarillo, Texas - In 2017, a Texas family was horrified when their dog Ruger disappeared from their front yard. Seven years later, the family got the sweetest shock ever! Ruger had been rescued.

After seven long years, this photo of Ruger suddenly appeared on Facebook. © Screenshot/Facebook/Rebecca Latimer

When Ruger first disappeared, his owner Brittany Simpson said she and her family spent an entire month looking high and low for him.

The family was convinced Ruger had been dognapped.

Seven years later, the unthinkable has happened: Simpson has her dog back!

In June, Rebecca Latimer found Ruger wandering the streets of Amarillo and picked up the poor pooch.

Overwhelmed by the situation, Latimer turned to the Amarillo Pet Lost and Found Facebook group, uploaded a picture of Ruger, and asked for help.

Amazingly, Simpson stumbled upon the Facebook post the very same day.

"I immediately saw him and my heart dropped! I was like, 'That looks so much like my dog,'" Simpson told The Dodo. She commented on the post, saying it looked like her lost dog. She even posted a pic from seven years earlier.

According to Simpson, Ruger's rescuer took him to the vet – and that's when it all clicked!