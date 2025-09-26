Mother scolds little girl: what her dog best friend does next melts hearts

China - When this little girl got into trouble with her parents, her loyal doggy bestie immediately jumped into action.

According to the description of the viral video from China, the young child had been scolded by her mother shortly beforehand.

When she began to shed big crocodile tears, her furry companion rushed to her and began to comfort her in the sweetest way.

The Golden Retriever sat down very close to the pig-tailed kiddo and lovingly wrapped his paw around her shoulder while his head rested protectively on the child.

While the tot sobbed, her dog stayed calmly by her side and smiled encouragingly at her.

In his furry arms, the little girl's crying slowly subsides.

Whatever the girl did that led to her being told off, her animal best friend made up for it with his gesture of unwavering loyalty and support.