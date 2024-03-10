Museum of the Dog celebrates the Irish red and white setter ahead of St. Patrick's Day

New York, New York - The Museum of the Dog in New York City celebrated St. Patrick's Day early this year as they gathered together to honor the Irish red and white setter!

The American Kennel Club-run museum in the heart of Manhattan does a Breed Spotlight every month on one of the 201 breeds officially recognized by the AKC, and the pick for March was a no-brainer!

The Spotlight event on Saturday was all about the Irish red and white setter, the only dog to trace its roots entirely to Ireland.

That's right, breed experts at the event revealed that every other "Irish" dog breed has at least some ancestry that doesn't come from the Emerald Isle.

Each month, the American Kennel Club teaches visitors about a different dog breed's characteristics, allowing patrons to meet breed experts, make dog-themed art, and meet live dogs from the spotlighted breed.

So, what sets Irish red and white setters apart from all the other dog breeds out there?