Museum of the Dog celebrates the Irish red and white setter ahead of St. Patrick's Day
New York, New York - The Museum of the Dog in New York City celebrated St. Patrick's Day early this year as they gathered together to honor the Irish red and white setter!
The American Kennel Club-run museum in the heart of Manhattan does a Breed Spotlight every month on one of the 201 breeds officially recognized by the AKC, and the pick for March was a no-brainer!
The Spotlight event on Saturday was all about the Irish red and white setter, the only dog to trace its roots entirely to Ireland.
That's right, breed experts at the event revealed that every other "Irish" dog breed has at least some ancestry that doesn't come from the Emerald Isle.
Each month, the American Kennel Club teaches visitors about a different dog breed's characteristics, allowing patrons to meet breed experts, make dog-themed art, and meet live dogs from the spotlighted breed.
So, what sets Irish red and white setters apart from all the other dog breeds out there?
The history of the Irish red and white setter
Irish red and white setters are medium-sized athletic dogs bred for hunting, but just as affectionate and friendly as the next pup!
According to the experts at the event, the ancient breed almost went extinct after the Ireland's Great Hunger of the 19th century and then World War II.
Apparently, the demand for dogs during COVID popped the breed up to about 1,000 Irish Red and Whites in America alone.
All the four-legged guests of honor brought in for the presentation couldn't help but paw at and lick their owners as they tried to educate the crowd.
The furry envoys were happiest at the end of the presentation portion, when the audience came up to pet them and hand out treats. They are so easy to love that one little girl overcame her fear of dogs right on the spot!
Check the Museum of the Dog's events calendar for each month's Breed Spotlight event – next up for April 13 is the Newfoundland!
Cover photo: Steffi Feldman / TAG24