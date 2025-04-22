Naughty dog couldn't look guiltier when his mama comes home to find utter destruction

Apparently sensing that he was about to get into big trouble, this charming doggo resorted to his strongest weapon and put on a "sweet" smile.

Jenna Coopalino came home to find herself in the middle of chaos.

A complete upholstered cushion on her sofa had been dismantled into its individual parts with scraps of fabric, pieces of foam, and filling material scattered all over the living room.

The culprit was not far away either, as a German shepherd pit bull mix named Kenny was sitting right in front of the mess.

Nevertheless, he tried to cover up his misdeeds and grinned desperately at his owner.

Jenna – who certainly wasn't exactly thrilled about the destroyed sofa cushion – didn't forget the mess, but she couldn't really be too angry with the pup and his goofy grin either.

Sensing that other people might also find the dog's silly reaction to be funny, Jenna shared the hilarious moment as a video on TikTok.

"'maybe if i smile she won't see the crazy random mess behind me' - kenny" reads the caption.