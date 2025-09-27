Pit Bull and Chihuahua parents create unique-looking baby in viral footage

Bay City, Texas - Dog owner Lexi Torres from Bay City proudly presented her mixed-breed pooch on TikTok, and the unique-looking pup really is something to behold.

What happens when a Pit Bull (l.) and a Chihuahua (r.) have a puppy together? © Collage: 123rf/liudmilachernetska & diegothomazini

Lexi Torres from Bay City proudly presents her mixed-breed puppy on TikTok.

"have y'all ever seen a pitbull/chihuahua mix?" she asks in her post. "he's our Pee-wawa."

In the shot, a small dog looks into the camera from a sofa.

The four-legged friend stands out with its large, soulful eyes, which are familiar from the popular lapdog breed of Chihuahua.

Its coat shines in a dark brown tone that almost shimmers olive green.

The rather small dog has a short Pit Bull snout, but rather large ears that hang down tilted backwards.

Owner Lexi reveals that her mixed-breed dog is already fully grown: "& yes , this is as big as she's gunna get" the caption reads.